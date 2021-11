Friday, 26 November 2021 15:05:13 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukrainian steelmaker Alchevsk Iron and Steel Works (Alchevsk) has resumed production of heavy plate in Luhansk People’s Republic to meet the demand from the Russian market, as SteelOrbis has learned.

The company has already produced 500,000 mt of finished products and another 10,000 mt of plate is planned to be produced by the end of this month.

The plant’s monthly production is planned to reach 40,000-45,000 mt in December.