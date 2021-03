Friday, 19 March 2021 16:31:17 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-February period of the current year, the output of iron ore mined by Ukraine-based Zaporizhzhia Iron Ore Plant (ZZHRK) increased by 5.7 percent year on year to 792,000 mt, according to a local media source. Meanwhile, its iron ore shipments in the given period amounted to 710,700 mt.

In February alone, the company mined 401,000 mt of iron ore, as SteelOrbis reported earlier.