Wednesday, 10 February 2021 16:25:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, the output of iron ore mined by Ukraine-based Zaporizhzhia Iron Ore Plant (ZZHRK) increased by 4.7 percent year on year to 384,000 mt, according to a local media source. Meanwhile, its iron ore shipments in the given month totaled 368,000 mt.

Meanwhile, in December the company mined 356,300 mt of iron ore, as SteelOrbis reported earlier.