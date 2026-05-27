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Ukraine launches AD probe into coated steel from four countries

Wednesday, 27 May 2026 10:34:55 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Ukraine has initiated an antidumping investigation into imports of coated carbon steel rolled products from Turkey, Vietnam, South Korea and India, following consideration of the relevant complaint, as well as the report and conclusions of the Ministry of Economy regarding the results of the antidumping proceeding, according to a report by Ukraine’s Interdepartmental Commission on International Trade.

The applicants Modul-Ukraine LLC and Polistil LLC provided sufficient evidence that imports were made in such volumes and under such conditions that they may cause harm to domestic producers and pose a threat to them in the future. The local companies claimed that imports of the given products from Turkey, Vietnam, South Korea and India were characterized by significant volumes and high growth rates both in absolute terms (4.5 times growth) and in relation to production (doubled growth) and consumption (2.5 times growth) of similar goods in Ukraine.

In addition, based on the results of its review, the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry determined that the complaint contained sufficient substantiated evidence to conclude that imports of coated carbon steel flat products originating from the given four countries could have been made at dumped prices. At the same time, the level of the dumping margin cannot be considered minimal, and the import volumes cannot be considered insignificant within the meaning of the law.

The subject products currently fall under the codes 7210 70, 7210 90 and 7212 40.


Tags: Coated Flats Ukraine CIS Quotas & Duties 

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