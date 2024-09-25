 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > UAE’s...

UAE’s EMSTEEL mulls acquisition of some of Celsa's European assets

Wednesday, 25 September 2024 16:11:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the Spanish newspaper El Economista, EMSTEEL, formerly known as Emirates Steel, the UAE's largest local steel producer and market leader, is interested in acquiring Spanish steelmaker Celsa's mills in Poland, Britain, and Norway.

Celsa began selling off the mills, which are valued at about €1 billion, in February this year in an attempt to stabilize its financial situation. Although it is uncertain whether the mills will be sold in a single transaction, their sale would undoubtedly help Celsa resolve its financial difficulties. Annually, the Polish mill produces around 1 million mt of rebar, beams and bars, while the British mill produces 1.2 million mt of finished steel.

Accordingly, Celsas' top management and EMSTEEL are reported to have begun negotiations regarding these assets, though an agreement is not expected to be reached any time soon.

At the moment, Celsa Group is running 12 rolling mills and 48 scrap recycling facilities across Spain, France, the UK, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Poland, Sweden, and Ireland.


Tags: UAE Middle East 

Similar articles

Emirati buyers favor ex-Japan HRC though local demand remains slow

24 Sep | Flats and Slab

UAE’s Emsteel issues stable rebar prices for October output

20 Sep | Longs and Billet

Slow HRC trade activity in UAE even though ex-China offers soften further

19 Sep | Flats and Slab

UAE buyers still silent on imports though ex-China HRC offers soften further

11 Sep | Flats and Slab

Emirates Steel Arkan rebrands as EMSTEEL, aims to promote operational progress and worldwide expansion

05 Sep | Steel News

GCC favors ex-Japan HRC though ex-China import offers soften

03 Sep | Flats and Slab

Emirati HRC buyers still delay purchases, but ex-China offers start to increase

28 Aug | Flats and Slab

UAE’s ESA raises rebar prices for September amid better trading activity

27 Aug | Longs and Billet

Emirati HRC buyers hesitate to restock despite lower offers

21 Aug | Flats and Slab

Import HRC trading in UAE still slow, offers up slightly

06 Aug | Flats and Slab