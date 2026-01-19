UAE’s Emsteel and Modon sign strategic MoU on sustainable steel solutions

Emsteel, the largest steel producer in the United Arab Emirates, has announced that it has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding with local company Modon to explore potential collaboration on steel solutions within the framework of future development projects.

Focus on innovation and sustainability

Under the agreement, the potential collaboration will focus on assessing innovative, high-yield and sustainable steel materials. The aim is to support efficiency, performance and long-term value across upcoming development projects.

The companies did not disclose a timeline or specific projects under the agreement, noting that the MoU is focused on exploratory cooperation and technical assessment of potential steel applications.