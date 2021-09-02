﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
<

UAE’s Emirates Steel inks deal with Tata Consulting Engineers for new HRC plant

Thursday, 02 September 2021 13:33:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

United Arab Emirates-based Emirates Steel has announced that it has signed a general designer agreement with Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd in Abu Dhabi, for its new fully-automated first-of-its-kind hot rolled coil plant in the MENA region.

The aim of the agreement, which lasts for 10 months, is to evaluate and analyze all phases of the project, discuss logistics and environmental issues, define the state-of-the-art technical and solutions.  

Emirates Steel has recently announced its plans to construct its new flat steel products plant, expanding its wide-range high-quality products portfolio, SteelOrbis has learned. Upon completion, the new plant is set to boost the company’s annual production capacity to exceed five million mt. Moreover, with the latest technologies, the new plant will have the lowest carbon footprint in the region.


Tags: Middle East  hrc  UAE  flats  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

19  Aug

Lion Industries modernizes HRC plant in Banting
19  Aug

UK’s import CRC and HRC quotas for other countries exhausted
19  Aug

Import HRC prices move up in UAE despite limited demand
09  Aug

MMK Metalürji launches HR plant, achieves record HDG output in July
09  Aug

Metinvest’s pig iron output up 8% in H1 amid higher output at Mariupol plants