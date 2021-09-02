UAE’s Emirates Steel inks deal with Tata Consulting Engineers for new HRC plant

Thursday, 02 September 2021 13:33:57 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

United Arab Emirates-based Emirates Steel has announced that it has signed a general designer agreement with Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd in Abu Dhabi, for its new fully-automated first-of-its-kind hot rolled coil plant in the MENA region.

The aim of the agreement, which lasts for 10 months, is to evaluate and analyze all phases of the project, discuss logistics and environmental issues, define the state-of-the-art technical and solutions.

Emirates Steel has recently announced its plans to construct its new flat steel products plant, expanding its wide-range high-quality products portfolio, SteelOrbis has learned. Upon completion, the new plant is set to boost the company’s annual production capacity to exceed five million mt. Moreover, with the latest technologies, the new plant will have the lowest carbon footprint in the region.