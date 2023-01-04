﻿
UAE’s Dana Steel and KEZAD to set up a new cold rolling complex in Abu Dhabi 

Wednesday, 04 January 2023 16:05:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

One of the UAE-based steel coil and sheet re-rolling companies, Dana Steel, and Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD) have reached an agreement for the establishment of the first cold rolling complex in Abu Dhabi.

KEZAD Group is expanding its support for the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy by providing a platform for Dana Steel's first plant in the emirate, which aims to more than double the emirate's manufacturing sector to a value of AED172 billion by 2031 through a series of transformative programs.  

Under the contract terms, Dana Steel will construct a 50,000-square-metre cold rolling complex with 500,000 mt cold rolling capacity that will allow for backward integration of the company's continuous galvanizing and continuous color coating facilities. Currently, Dana Steel has a 500,000 mt cold rolling capacity and 350,000 mt and 150,000 mt capacities, respectively, for the coated HDG and PPGI segments.  

As a result, with this new complex, Dana Steel will boost its manufacturing capacity in the GCC and replace imported raw materials with new made-in-UAE supplies.   

“The commissioning will begin in June 2023 and the start date is anticipated to be in one, two or five years. With this plant, the UAE's manufacturing capability will undoubtedly grow, and other major manufacturing countries such as India and China will face some competition," a Dana Steel representative told SteelOrbis.


