UAE levies delayed import duty on PPGI

Thursday, 16 July 2020 17:51:31 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Within the scope of the government program aiming to reduce the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the UAE will impose an import duty on pre-painted galvanized (PPGI) and color-coated coils of over 600 mm in width. The decision was made under the old safeguard investigation launched by GCC counties in 2016, according to which since May 15, 2018, all GCC members started to levy a safeguard duty on the abovementioned material, except the UAE. The rate amounted to $169/mt for the first year, $153/mt for the second year, and $137/mt in the third year.

Accordingly, as of July 19 this year the UAE will join by applying an import duty at the rate of AED 500/mt ($137/mt) on products classified under HS codes 721070 and 7201090. The new restrictions will be in effect until May 14, 2021.