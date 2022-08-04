UAE-based Emirates Steel to launch high-tensile ES600 rebar

Thursday, 04 August 2022 11:48:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

United Arab Emirates-based Emirates Steel has announced that it plans to launch ES600, a high-tensile steel rebar, in the second half of this year.

The new light-weight ultra-high-strength ES600 rebar will help reduce the company’s carbon footprint for steel production.

In addition, the company has reported a net profit AED 207 million ($56.36 million) in the second quarter, compared to a net loss of AED 24 million in the same period of the previous year, driven by higher sales volumes and prices, and a supportive commodity market environment. In the given period, Emirates Steel’s revenues rose to AED 2.57 billion ($560.1 million), compared to AED 195 million in the second quarter last year.