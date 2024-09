Shanxi Province-based Chinese coking plant Shanxi Coking Coal Group has announced that its two subsidiaries Shanxi-based Chinese coal producer Jining Coal Co. and Zhenchengdi Mine Co. have halted production due to accidents which resulted in fatalities.

The annual production capacities of Jining Coal and Zhenchengdi Mine amount to 3.0 million mt and 1.9 million mt, respectively, together accounting for 10.02 percent of the company's total authorized capacity.