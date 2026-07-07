Turkish steel exporters: EU’s new steel quotas could result in $3 billion export loss for Turkey

The European Union’s new steel import regime, which entered into force on July 1, has raised concerns over potential export losses for the Turkish steel industry. Under the new rules, the EU has reduced its duty-free steel import quotas by approximately 47 percent and increased the out-of-quota tariff to 50 percent.

Commenting on the new regime, Uğur Dalbeler, chairman of the Turkish Steel Exporters' Association, said the measures are expected to have a significant impact on Turkey's steel exports to the EU.

$3 billion export revenue loss expected

Mr. Dalbeler stated that the EU's new safeguard measures and the reduction in quota volumes could result in an export loss of approximately 3.5 million mt.

Noting that quota volumes have been cut by nearly half, he said the Turkish steel industry could lose around $3 billion in annual export revenue as a result.

Focus on alternative export markets

Dalbeler stressed that the industry needs to expand into markets outside Europe to offset the expected losses. He underlined the importance of diversifying Turkey's steel exports and said increasing commercial activities in alternative markets should become a priority.

He also drew attention to rising steel imports into the domestic market, recalling that Turkey's steel imports increased by 13.9 percent year on year to 32.9 million mt in 2025. Dalbeler said measures should be taken to preserve the competitiveness of the domestic steel industry under these conditions.

Iris Cibre estimates €2 billion export loss

Iris Cibre, financial markets expert, also stated that the new quota system is expected to negatively affect Turkey's steel exports to the EU.

According to Cibre, Turkey's steel exports to the EU reached 7.5 million mt in 2018 despite the quota system, while exports amounted to 6 million mt with a value of $4.26 billion in 2025.

She stated that the tighter import limits introduced under the new regime could result in an annual steel export loss of approximately €2 billion.