 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkish...

Turkish steel exporters: EU’s new steel quotas could result in $3 billion export loss for Turkey

Tuesday, 07 July 2026 15:20:55 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The European Union’s new steel import regime, which entered into force on July 1, has raised concerns over potential export losses for the Turkish steel industry. Under the new rules, the EU has reduced its duty-free steel import quotas by approximately 47 percent and increased the out-of-quota tariff to 50 percent.

Commenting on the new regime, Uğur Dalbeler, chairman of the Turkish Steel Exporters' Association, said the measures are expected to have a significant impact on Turkey's steel exports to the EU.

$3 billion export revenue loss expected

Mr. Dalbeler stated that the EU's new safeguard measures and the reduction in quota volumes could result in an export loss of approximately 3.5 million mt.

Noting that quota volumes have been cut by nearly half, he said the Turkish steel industry could lose around $3 billion in annual export revenue as a result.

Focus on alternative export markets

Dalbeler stressed that the industry needs to expand into markets outside Europe to offset the expected losses. He underlined the importance of diversifying Turkey's steel exports and said increasing commercial activities in alternative markets should become a priority.

He also drew attention to rising steel imports into the domestic market, recalling that Turkey's steel imports increased by 13.9 percent year on year to 32.9 million mt in 2025. Dalbeler said measures should be taken to preserve the competitiveness of the domestic steel industry under these conditions.

Iris Cibre estimates €2 billion export loss

Iris Cibre, financial markets expert, also stated that the new quota system is expected to negatively affect Turkey's steel exports to the EU.

According to Cibre, Turkey's steel exports to the EU reached 7.5 million mt in 2018 despite the quota system, while exports amounted to 6 million mt with a value of $4.26 billion in 2025.

She stated that the tighter import limits introduced under the new regime could result in an annual steel export loss of approximately €2 billion.


Tags: Europe Opinion Imp/exp Statistics Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Turkish steel producers: EU’s new quota system will further narrow Turkey’s market share

21 May | Steel News

Tata Steel UK: UK steelmakers could benefit as government weighs tighter steel import quotas

30 Jan | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey leads steel production in Europe, protectionism makes exports difficult

24 Oct | Steel News

Turkey’s SOGAD calls for provisional measures against CR galvanized sheet imports from China, S. Korea

06 Oct | Steel News

UK Steel calls for further protectionist measure to tackle global excess capacity

08 Oct | Steel News

ÇİB: Turkey becomes net importer for the first time since 2015

20 Dec | Steel News

Turkish steelmakers aim to expand trade in West Africa

01 Aug | Steel News

Moody’s: US tariff on steel imports would be manageable for Asian steel sector

05 Mar | Steel News

Turkey’s steel exports to Egypt up 70 percent in January-May

29 Jun | Steel News

Turkish pipe producers expect no duty in US OCTG case

02 Dec | Steel News