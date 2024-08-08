Turkish rebar exports up 12.1 percent in H1

In June this year, Turkey's rebar export volume decreased by 30.4 percent year on year and by 29.4 percent month on month to 213,885 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these exports totaled $125.44 million, down 36.8 percent year on year and 29.4 percent month on month.

In the January-June period, Turkey 's rebar exports amounted to 1.51 million mt, up 12.1 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 1.3 percent to $932.97 million, both year on year.

In the first six months this year, Turkey exported 279,642 mt of rebar to Yemen, down 5.1 percent year on year, with Yemen ranking as Turkey 's leading rebar export destination, ahead of Romania which received 127,092 mt in the given period. Romania was followed by Albania with 96,854 mt.



Turkey 's top 10 rebar export destinations in the January-June period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-June 2023 January-June 2024 Y-o-y change (%) June 2023 June 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Yemen 294,638 279,642 -5.1 55,707 14,915 -73.2 Romania 6,839 127,092 >1000.0 - 5,606 - Albania 29,461 96,854 228.8 7,099 9,028 27.2 Israel 299,316 75,972 -74.6 41,360 - - Ethiopia 113,321 73,697 -35.0 39,979 3,969 -90.1 Northern Cyprus 61,577 72,415 17.6 9,839 12,743 29.5 Panama 61,993 65,605 5.8 14,285 11,332 -20.7 US 79,939 58,815 -26.4 - - - Djibouti 24,908 58,534 135.0 5,611 38,164 580.2 Syria 36,172 50,799 40.4 6,686 10,642 59.2