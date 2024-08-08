 |  Login 
Turkish rebar exports up 12.1 percent in H1

Thursday, 08 August 2024 10:57:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, Turkey's rebar export volume decreased by 30.4 percent year on year and by 29.4 percent month on month to 213,885 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these exports totaled $125.44 million, down 36.8 percent year on year and 29.4 percent month on month.

In the January-June period, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 1.51 million mt, up 12.1 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 1.3 percent to $932.97 million, both year on year.

In the first six months this year, Turkey exported 279,642 mt of rebar to Yemen, down 5.1 percent year on year, with Yemen ranking as Turkey's leading rebar export destination, ahead of Romania which received 127,092 mt in the given period. Romania was followed by Albania with 96,854 mt.
 
Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in the January-June period are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-June 2023

January-June 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

June 2023

June 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

Yemen

294,638

279,642

-5.1

55,707

14,915

-73.2

Romania

6,839

127,092

>1000.0

-

5,606

-

Albania

29,461

96,854

228.8

7,099

9,028

27.2

Israel

299,316

75,972

-74.6

41,360

-

-

Ethiopia

113,321

73,697

-35.0

39,979

3,969

-90.1

Northern Cyprus

61,577

72,415

17.6

9,839

12,743

29.5

Panama

61,993

65,605

5.8

14,285

11,332

-20.7

US

79,939

58,815

-26.4

-

-

-

Djibouti

24,908

58,534

135.0

5,611

38,164

580.2

Syria

36,172

50,799

40.4

6,686

10,642

59.2

Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in the January-June period this year are presented below:


