Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up 3.60 percent in March from February

Monday, 21 April 2025 13:32:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in March this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 4.06 percent compared to February and increased by 19.34 percent year on year, while an average rise of 31.43 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry increased by 3.60 percent on month-on-month basis and went up by 15.92 percent compared to the same month of 2024. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 26.86 percent.

On the other hand, in March Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, went up by 4.14 percent compared to February and increased by 19.07 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 32.38 percent.


