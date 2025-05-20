 |  Login 
Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up 3.14 percent in April from March

Tuesday, 20 May 2025 11:41:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in April this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 4.41 percent compared to March and increased by 22.92 percent year on year, while an average rise of 28.57 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry increased by 3.14 percent on month-on-month basis and went up by 17.40 percent compared to the same month of 2024. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 24.42 percent.

On the other hand, in April Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, went up by 4.51 percent compared to March and increased by 23.55 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 29.40 percent.


