 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkish...

Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up 1.89 percent in February from January

Thursday, 20 March 2025 10:49:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in February this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 2.05 percent compared to January and increased by 20.08 percent year on year, while an average rise of 34.95 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry increased by 1.89 percent on month-on-month basis and went up by 19.27 percent compared to the same month of 2024. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 29.57 percent.

On the other hand, in February Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, went up by 2.59 percent compared to January and increased by 19.71 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 36.15 percent.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Turkey’s Icdas raises its longs prices by $10/mt

20 Mar | Longs and Billet

Turkey's deep sea scrap trade halted suddenly amid currency fluctuations

19 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s import scrap market continues its rising trend

18 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkish HRC mills see higher demand in EU, large lots traded for May shipment

18 Mar | Flats and Slab

Local Turkish merchant bar prices follow diverse trends

18 Mar | Longs and Billet

Ex-Asia plate offers still most attractive in Turkey’s import segment despite price rise

18 Mar | Flats and Slab

Local Turkish official wire rod prices mostly increase

18 Mar | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Özyaşar Tel receives new orders locally and from overseas

18 Mar | Steel News

Turkish domestic rebar spot prices trend up

17 Mar | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s HRC market sees relatively positive mood as week begins

17 Mar | Flats and Slab