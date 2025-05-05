 |  Login 
Turkish metal producers’ domestic sales prices up 3.31% in Apr from Mar

Monday, 05 May 2025 11:50:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in April this year the domestic producer price index (PPI) for Turkish industry in general rose by 2.76 percent month on month and by 22.50 percent year on year, while an average rise of 32.65 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the domestic PPI for Turkey’s basic metal industry was up by 3.31 percent on month-on-month basis and by 9.22 percent compared to the same month of 2024. Meanwhile, the average increase in the domestic PPI for the latest 12 months was 20.72 percent.

On the other hand, in April the domestic PPI for Turkish manufacture of metal products, except machinery, grew by 2.48 percent compared to March and by 20.91 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the sector in question, an average increase of 29.53 percent in the PPI index was registered for the latest 12 months.


