Turkish metal producers’ domestic sales prices down 0.42% in Jan from Dec

Tuesday, 04 February 2025 12:34:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in January this year the domestic producer price index (PPI) for Turkish industry in general rose by 3.06 percent month on month and by 27.20 percent year on year, while an average rise of 39.50 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the domestic PPI for Turkey’s basic metal industry was down by 0.42 percent on month-on-month basis and up by 13.57 percent compared to the same month of 2024. Meanwhile, the average increase in the domestic PPI for the latest 12 months was 31.02 percent.

On the other hand, in January the domestic PPI for Turkish manufacture of metal products, except machinery, advanced by 3.08 percent compared to December and by 22.03 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the sector in question, an average increase of 38.69 percent in the PPI index was registered for the latest 12 months.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking 

