﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkish Kardemir modernizes wire rod mill to boost shipping opportunities

Thursday, 25 February 2021 15:49:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

German plantmaker SMS group has announced that it will modernize Turkish steelmaker Kardemir’s wire rod mill to make the company be able to produce more compact coils specifically for transport and container shipping. The packing density will be improved. The outside diameter of the coils will be reduced from 1,080 mm to 1,040 mm. To ensure that the coil height remains unchanged, the inside diameter will be reduced from 850 mm to 820 mm.

The wire rod mill to be modernized is part of the Special Bar Quality plant supplied by SMS group in 2013, which has an output of 700,000 mt of steel bar, bar-in-coil and wire rod every year.

The modernized plant will be put into operation in the early months of 2021.

Meanwhile, Kardemir has a production capacity of 3.5 million mt per year and processes billets with dimensions of 150 mm x 150 mm and 170 mm x 170 mm and lengths of 6 meters to 12 meters.


Tags: longs  wire rod  Kardemir  Europe  Turkey  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

26  Feb

Turkish mill Icdas increases its longs prices sharply
24  Feb

Turkish mill Icdas revises longs prices to offset currency fluctuations
23  Feb

Japanese crude steel output up 5.3% in January from December
12  Feb

OYAK Mining Metallurgy Group posts higher net profit for 2020
03  Feb

Turkey’s wire rod exports down 30.8 percent in 2020