Turkish Kardemir modernizes wire rod mill to boost shipping opportunities

Thursday, 25 February 2021 15:49:04 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

German plantmaker SMS group has announced that it will modernize Turkish steelmaker Kardemir’s wire rod mill to make the company be able to produce more compact coils specifically for transport and container shipping. The packing density will be improved. The outside diameter of the coils will be reduced from 1,080 mm to 1,040 mm. To ensure that the coil height remains unchanged, the inside diameter will be reduced from 850 mm to 820 mm.

The wire rod mill to be modernized is part of the Special Bar Quality plant supplied by SMS group in 2013, which has an output of 700,000 mt of steel bar, bar-in-coil and wire rod every year.

The modernized plant will be put into operation in the early months of 2021.

Meanwhile, Kardemir has a production capacity of 3.5 million mt per year and processes billets with dimensions of 150 mm x 150 mm and 170 mm x 170 mm and lengths of 6 meters to 12 meters.