Turkish consumer confidence up 7.4 percent in July from June

Thursday, 21 July 2022 12:17:29 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the monthly consumer tendency survey released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), the consumer confidence index* in Turkey, which stood at 63.4 points in June this year, was up by 7.4 percent month on month in July this year to 68.0 points, having previously decreased by 6.2 percent month on month in June.

According to the indices based on individual questions asked of Turkish consumers concerning the consumer tendency, in July the index for the general current economic situation rose by 9.5 percent month on month to 40.4 points, while the index for the general economic situation in the next 12 months increased by 15.2 percent compared to June to 70.9 points.

Meanwhile, in the given month, the index for whether the present is a good time to purchase durable goods declined by 4.5 percent to 28.3 points, while the index for the probability of buying durable goods in the next 12 months advanced by 0.2 percent to 87.7 points, both on month-on-month basis.

In July, the probability of buying a car in the next 12 months moved up by 3.6 percent to 9.4 points and the index for the probability of buying or building a home in the next 12 months rose by 2.3 percent to 6.3 points, both month on month.

*When the index is above 100 it indicates an optimistic outlook, when it is equal to 100 it indicates a neutral outlook and below 100 it points to a pessimistic outlook.