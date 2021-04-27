Turkish consumer confidence down 7.5 percent in April from March

Tuesday, 27 April 2021 11:56:00 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the monthly consumer tendency survey released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), the consumer confidence index* in Turkey, which stood at 86.7 points in March this year, was down by 7.5 percent month on month in April this year at 80.2 points, having previously increased by 2.5 percent month on month in March.

According to the indices based on individual questions asked of Turkish consumers concerning the consumer tendency, in April the index for the general current economic situation fell by 4.6 percent month on month to 57.4 points, while the index for the general economic situation in the next 12 months decreased by 11.9 percent compared to March to 82.9 points.

Meanwhile, in April the index for whether the present is a good time to purchase durable goods was down by 12.3 percent to 38.0 points, while the index for the probability of buying durable goods in the next 12 months decreased by 4.7 percent to 92.8 points, both on month-on-month basis.

In April, the probability of buying a car in the next 12 months rose by 3.1 percent to 15.0 points and the index for the probability of buying or building a home in the next 12 months rose by 1.2 percent to 10.0 points, both month on month.

*When the index is above 100 it indicates an optimistic outlook, when it is equal to 100 it indicates a neutral outlook and below 100 it points to a pessimistic outlook.