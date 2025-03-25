 |  Login 
Turkish construction sector confidence down 0.5 percent in Mar from Feb

Tuesday, 25 March 2025 12:13:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the monthly sectoral confidence survey released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), the confidence index* for the construction sector in Turkey declined in March this year by 0.5 percent to 88.9 points compared to the previous month.

According to the indices based on individual questions asked of Turkish construction sector enterprise executives who own private businesses with 10 or more employees, in the given month, the confidence index for construction activities recorded in the latest three months went up by 3.4 percent to 103.4 points month on month.

In March, the current overall order books sub-index fell by 0.6 percent to 84.6 points, while the sub-index for total employment expectations over the next three months decreased by 0.3 percent to 93.2 points, both compared to the previous month.

Meanwhile, in the given month, executives’ expectations for sales prices in the next three months grew by 1.7 percent month on month to 118.0 points.

*Sectoral confidence index values range between zero and 200. When the index is above 100 it indicates an optimistic outlook about the current and the future period of the sector, when it is below 100 it points to a pessimistic outlook.


Tags: Turkey Europe Construction 

