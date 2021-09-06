Turkey’s rebar exports increase by 34.8 percent in January-July

Monday, 06 September 2021 13:44:46 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In July this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 576,536 metric tons, down 13.5 percent compared to June and increasing by 39.2 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The revenue generated by these exports totaled $390 million, decreasing by 8.2 percent compared to June and up 128.7 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-July period of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 4.21 million metric tons, up 34.8 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $2.49 billion, increasing by 88.3 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 582,468 metric tons, up 28.42 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Singapore with 536,055 metric tons and Yemen with 510,285 metric tons.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-July 2021:

Country Amount (mt) January-July 2021 January- July 2020 Y-o-y change (%) July 2021 July 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Israel 582,468 453,550 28.42 80,461 86,299 -6.76 Singapore 536,055 234,242 128.85 53,920 50,190 7.43 Yemen 510,285 616,059 -17.17 65,524 64,242 2 Hong Kong 318,049 155,327 104.76 47,998 - - Peru 271,855 31,183 771.81 13,399 1,209 1008.27 Brazil 197,783 137 - 27,634 - - USA 153,440 298,004 -48.51 43,000 8,237 422.03 Iraq 115,700 60,354 91.7 11,417 9,295 22.83 Canada 107,710 28,077 283.62 29,575 8,788 236.54 Jamaica 106,608 77,367 37.8 28,069 13,601 106.37

