Turkey’s rebar exports increase by 34.8 percent in January-July

Monday, 06 September 2021 13:44:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 576,536 metric tons, down 13.5 percent compared to June and increasing by 39.2 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The revenue generated by these exports totaled $390 million, decreasing by 8.2 percent compared to June and up 128.7 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-July period of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 4.21 million metric tons, up 34.8 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $2.49 billion, increasing by 88.3 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 582,468 metric tons, up 28.42 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Singapore with 536,055 metric tons and Yemen with 510,285 metric tons.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-July 2021:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-July 2021

January- July 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

July 2021

July 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Israel

582,468

453,550

28.42

80,461

86,299

-6.76

Singapore

536,055

234,242

128.85

53,920

50,190

7.43

Yemen

510,285

616,059

-17.17

65,524

64,242

2

Hong Kong

318,049

155,327

104.76

47,998

-

-

Peru

271,855

31,183

771.81

13,399

1,209

1008.27

Brazil

197,783

137

-

27,634

-

-

USA

153,440

298,004

-48.51

43,000

8,237

422.03

Iraq

115,700

60,354

91.7

11,417

9,295

22.83

Canada

107,710

28,077

283.62

29,575

8,788

236.54

Jamaica

106,608

77,367

37.8

28,069

13,601

106.37

Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in the January-July period this year are presented below:


