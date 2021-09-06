Turkey’s rebar exports increase by 34.8 percent in January-July

In July this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 576,536 metric tons, down 13.5 percent compared to June and increasing by 39.2 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The revenue generated by these exports totaled $390 million, decreasing by 8.2 percent compared to June and up 128.7 percent year on year.
Meanwhile, in the January-July period of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 4.21 million metric tons, up 34.8 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $2.49 billion, increasing by 88.3 percent compared to the same period of 2020.
In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 582,468 metric tons, up 28.42 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Singapore with 536,055 metric tons and Yemen with 510,285 metric tons.
Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-July 2021:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-July 2021
|
January- July 2020
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
July 2021
|
July 2020
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Israel
|
582,468
|
453,550
|
28.42
|
80,461
|
86,299
|
-6.76
|
Singapore
|
536,055
|
234,242
|
128.85
|
53,920
|
50,190
|
7.43
|
Yemen
|
510,285
|
616,059
|
-17.17
|
65,524
|
64,242
|
2
|
Hong Kong
|
318,049
|
155,327
|
104.76
|
47,998
|
-
|
-
|
Peru
|
271,855
|
31,183
|
771.81
|
13,399
|
1,209
|
1008.27
|
Brazil
|
197,783
|
137
|
-
|
27,634
|
-
|
-
|
USA
|
153,440
|
298,004
|
-48.51
|
43,000
|
8,237
|
422.03
|
Iraq
|
115,700
|
60,354
|
91.7
|
11,417
|
9,295
|
22.83
|
Canada
|
107,710
|
28,077
|
283.62
|
29,575
|
8,788
|
236.54
|
Jamaica
|
106,608
|
77,367
|
37.8
|
28,069
|
13,601
|
106.37
