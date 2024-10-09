Turkey’s iron ore imports increase by 32.5 percent in January-August

In August this year, Turkey’s iron ore imports amounted to 422,071 metric tons, down by 66.6 percent compared to July and by 62.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $39.13 million, decreasing by 73.7 percent compared to the previous month and by 72.8 percent year on year.

In the January-August period, Turkey 's iron ore imports amounted to 7,104,724 mt, up 32.5 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 33.5 percent to $908.47 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest iron ore import source was Brazil, with 3,703,315 mt. Brazil was followed by Ukraine with 929,676 mt and South Africa with 861,146 mt.

Turkey ’s top 10 iron ore import sources in the January-August period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-August 2023 January-August 2024 Y-o-y change (%) August 2023 August 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Brazil 3,487,281 3,703,315 6.2 576,095 336,548 -41.6 Ukraine 366,443 929,676 153.7 33,005 - - South Africa 168,505 861,146 411.1 168,445 - - Sweden 819,785 659,930 -19.5 165,003 - - Uzbekistan 70,553 517,440 633.4 - 33,001 - Russia 218,709 352,035 61.0 31,208 51,404 64.7 Canada - 77,769 - - - - Romania 73,119 1,610 -97.8 - 749 - Macedonia - 1,501 - - 357 - Bulgaria - 160 - - - -