 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s iron ore imports increase...

Turkey’s iron ore imports increase by 32.5 percent in January-August

Wednesday, 09 October 2024 11:08:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, Turkey’s iron ore imports amounted to 422,071 metric tons, down by 66.6 percent compared to July and by 62.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $39.13 million, decreasing by 73.7 percent compared to the previous month and by 72.8 percent year on year.

In the January-August period, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 7,104,724 mt, up 32.5 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 33.5 percent to $908.47 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest iron ore import source was Brazil, with 3,703,315 mt. Brazil was followed by Ukraine with 929,676 mt and South Africa with 861,146 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 iron ore import sources in the January-August period this year:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-August 2023

January-August 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

August 2023

August 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

Brazil

3,487,281

3,703,315

6.2

576,095

336,548

-41.6

Ukraine

366,443

929,676

153.7

33,005

-

-

South Africa

168,505

861,146

411.1

168,445

-

-

Sweden

819,785

659,930

-19.5

165,003

-

-

Uzbekistan

70,553

517,440

633.4

-

33,001

-

Russia

218,709

352,035

61.0

31,208

51,404

64.7

Canada

-

77,769

-

-

-

-

Romania

73,119

1,610

-97.8

-

749

-

Macedonia

-

1,501

-

-

357

-

Bulgaria

-

160

-

-

-

-

Turkey’s main iron ore import sources on country basis in the January-August period this year are presented below:


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Turkey Europe 

Similar articles

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – October 9, 2024 

09 Oct | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - October 9, 2024

09 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s coking coal port traffic declines 1% in April-September

09 Oct | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines after Chinese holidays period

08 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - October 8, 2024

08 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – October 8, 2024 

08 Oct | Longs and Billet

Brazil’s WEG Group provides high-pressure ore crusher to ArcelorMittal Brazil

04 Oct | Steel News

India’s NMDC Limited sees near stagnant growth in iron ore output in Sept

02 Oct | Steel News

Fortescue to use electric mining equipment in iron ore operations

02 Oct | Steel News

India’s NMDC Limited hikes prices of iron ore lumps and fines for Oct deliveries

01 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials