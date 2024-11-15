Turkey’s iron ore imports increase by 26.1 percent in January-September

 |  Login 
In September this year, Turkey’s iron ore imports amounted to 1,037,040 metric tons, up by 145.7 percent compared to August and down by 5.2 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $115.18 million, increasing by 194.3 percent compared to the previous month and down by 9.6 percent year on year.

In the January-September period, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 8,141,765 mt, up 26.1 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 26.7 percent to $1.02 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest iron ore import source was Brazil, with 4,285,401 mt. Brazil was followed by Ukraine with 1,012,178 mt and South Africa with 861,146 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 iron ore import sources in the January-September period this year:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-September 2023

January-September 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

September 2023

September 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

Brazil

4,071,846

4,285,401

5.2

584,565

582,086

-0.4

Ukraine

499,171

1,012,178

102.8

132,727

82,502

-37.8

South Africa

341,808

861,146

151.9

173,303

-

-

Sweden

984,717

824,924

-16.2

164,932

164,994

Stable

Uzbekistan

70,553

677,166

859.8

-

159,726

-

Russia

256,548

371,024

44.6

37,839

18,989

-49.8

Canada

-

77,790

-

-

21

-

Mali

-

27,756

-

-

27,756

-

Romania

73,119

2,300

-96.9

-

690

-

Macedonia

-

1,775

-

-

274

-

Turkey’s main iron ore import sources on country basis in the January-September period this year are presented below:


