Turkey’s iron ore imports increase by 26.1 percent in January-September

In September this year, Turkey’s iron ore imports amounted to 1,037,040 metric tons, up by 145.7 percent compared to August and down by 5.2 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $115.18 million, increasing by 194.3 percent compared to the previous month and down by 9.6 percent year on year.

In the January-September period, Turkey 's iron ore imports amounted to 8,141,765 mt, up 26.1 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 26.7 percent to $1.02 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest iron ore import source was Brazil, with 4,285,401 mt. Brazil was followed by Ukraine with 1,012,178 mt and South Africa with 861,146 mt.

Turkey ’s top 10 iron ore import sources in the January-September period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-September 2023 January-September 2024 Y-o-y change (%) September 2023 September 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Brazil 4,071,846 4,285,401 5.2 584,565 582,086 -0.4 Ukraine 499,171 1,012,178 102.8 132,727 82,502 -37.8 South Africa 341,808 861,146 151.9 173,303 - - Sweden 984,717 824,924 -16.2 164,932 164,994 Stable Uzbekistan 70,553 677,166 859.8 - 159,726 - Russia 256,548 371,024 44.6 37,839 18,989 -49.8 Canada - 77,790 - - 21 - Mali - 27,756 - - 27,756 - Romania 73,119 2,300 -96.9 - 690 - Macedonia - 1,775 - - 274 -