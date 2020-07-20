﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s HRC exports down 31.9 percent in January-May

Monday, 20 July 2020 16:35:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In May this year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports increased by 35.4 percent to 243,444 metric tons compared to April and were down 9.6 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $116.54 million, up 29.2 percent month on month, while decreasing by 19.9 percent compared to the same month of 2019.


In January-May period of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 1.05 million mt, down 31.9 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 39.4 percent to $493.3 million, both compared to the same period of 2019.
 
In the first five months of this year, Italy ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 396,328 mt, down 30.98 percent, followed by Egypt which received 213,339 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.
 
Turkey's top HRC export destinations in January-May are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January- May 2020

January- May 2019

Y-o-y change (%)

May 2020

May 2019

Y-o-y change (%)

Italy

396,328

574,256

-30.98

71,966

89,769

-19.83

Egypt

213,339

67,607

215.56

39,971

20,165

98.22

Spain

172,231

264,411

-34.86

22,271

46,835

-52.45

Belgium

52,069

99,241

-47.53

43,152

23,951

80.17

Greece

44,950

45,740

-1.73

-

-

-

Portugal

32,203

89,788

-64.13

4,129

21,664

-80.94

Algeria

22,367

27,000

-17.16

14,079

9,437

49.19

Bulgaria

20,994

76,755

-72.65

3,158

-

-

France

19,880

10,512

89.12

-

-

-

Iraq

14,098

7,156

97.01

3,726

2,166

72.02

Turkey's main HRC export destinations in January-May are as follows:


Tags: Turkey  production  steelmaking  flats  hrc  Europe  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

13  Aug

Local and import HRC prices firm in Turkey due to limited allocation
12  Aug

Three out of four CIS-based HRC exporters focus on sales to Turkey
10  Aug

Domestic HRC prices climb further in Turkey
06  Aug

Turkey’s HRC offers may rise further
22  Jul

Turkey's CRC imports up 7.2 percent in January-May