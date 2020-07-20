Turkey’s HRC exports down 31.9 percent in January-May

Monday, 20 July 2020 16:35:22 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In May this year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports increased by 35.4 percent to 243,444 metric tons compared to April and were down 9.6 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $116.54 million, up 29.2 percent month on month, while decreasing by 19.9 percent compared to the same month of 2019.



In January-May period of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 1.05 million mt, down 31.9 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 39.4 percent to $493.3 million, both compared to the same period of 2019.



In the first five months of this year, Italy ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 396,328 mt, down 30.98 percent, followed by Egypt which received 213,339 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.



Turkey's top HRC export destinations in January-May are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January- May 2020 January- May 2019 Y-o-y change (%) May 2020 May 2019 Y-o-y change (%) Italy 396,328 574,256 -30.98 71,966 89,769 -19.83 Egypt 213,339 67,607 215.56 39,971 20,165 98.22 Spain 172,231 264,411 -34.86 22,271 46,835 -52.45 Belgium 52,069 99,241 -47.53 43,152 23,951 80.17 Greece 44,950 45,740 -1.73 - - - Portugal 32,203 89,788 -64.13 4,129 21,664 -80.94 Algeria 22,367 27,000 -17.16 14,079 9,437 49.19 Bulgaria 20,994 76,755 -72.65 3,158 - - France 19,880 10,512 89.12 - - - Iraq 14,098 7,156 97.01 3,726 2,166 72.02

