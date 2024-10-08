 |  Login 
Turkey's CRC imports down...

Turkey’s CRC imports down 16.9 percent in January-August

Tuesday, 08 October 2024 12:10:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, Turkey’s cold rolled coil (CRC) imports amounted to 79,041 metric tons, up by 54.3 percent compared to July and down by 20.8 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $60.48 million, increasing by 48.2 percent compared to the previous month and down by 25.2 percent year on year.

In the January-August period, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 501,601 mt, down 16.9 percent, while the value of these imports fell by 20.0 percent to $390.19 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest CRC import source was South Korea, which supplied 147,765 mt. South Korea was followed by China with 109,731 mt and Russia with 100,922 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 CRC import sources in the January-August period this year:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-August 2023

January-August 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

August 2023

August 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

South Korea

235,787

147,765

-37.3

33,710

16,409

-51.3

China

109,653

109,731

0.1

41,468

28,405

-31.5

Russia

134,948

100,922

-25.2

14,323

15,100

5.4

Spain

26,051

36,186

38.9

861

3,337

287.6

Belgium

20,267

22,768

12.3

1,873

2,374

26.7

France

18,102

21,032

16.2

2,600

1,503

-42.2

Netherlands

14,481

19,198

32.6

1,157

2,095

81.1

Italy

2,061

9,167

344.8

1

5,388

>1000.0

Egypt

9,293

7,903

-15.0

518

-

-

Austria

4,324

6,220

43.8

538

267

-50.4

Turkey’s main CRC import sources on country basis in the January-August period this year are presented below:


