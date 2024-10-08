Turkey’s CRC imports down 16.9 percent in January-August

In August this year, Turkey’s cold rolled coil (CRC) imports amounted to 79,041 metric tons, up by 54.3 percent compared to July and down by 20.8 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $60.48 million, increasing by 48.2 percent compared to the previous month and down by 25.2 percent year on year.

In the January-August period, Turkey 's CRC imports amounted to 501,601 mt, down 16.9 percent, while the value of these imports fell by 20.0 percent to $390.19 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest CRC import source was South Korea, which supplied 147,765 mt. South Korea was followed by China with 109,731 mt and Russia with 100,922 mt.

Turkey ’s top 10 CRC import sources in the January-August period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-August 2023 January-August 2024 Y-o-y change (%) August 2023 August 2024 Y-o-y change (%) South Korea 235,787 147,765 -37.3 33,710 16,409 -51.3 China 109,653 109,731 0.1 41,468 28,405 -31.5 Russia 134,948 100,922 -25.2 14,323 15,100 5.4 Spain 26,051 36,186 38.9 861 3,337 287.6 Belgium 20,267 22,768 12.3 1,873 2,374 26.7 France 18,102 21,032 16.2 2,600 1,503 -42.2 Netherlands 14,481 19,198 32.6 1,157 2,095 81.1 Italy 2,061 9,167 344.8 1 5,388 >1000.0 Egypt 9,293 7,903 -15.0 518 - - Austria 4,324 6,220 43.8 538 267 -50.4