 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s coking coal imports increase...

Turkey’s coking coal imports increase by 22.6 percent in January-September

Monday, 18 November 2024 10:37:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, Turkey’s coking coal imports amounted to 421,683 metric tons, down by 21.0 percent compared to August and up by 10.6 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $85.16 million, decreasing by 32.0 percent compared to the previous month and increasing by 0.4 percent year on year.

In the January-September period, Turkey's coking coal imports amounted to 4,257,330 mt, up 22.6 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 15.5 percent to $1.12 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest coking coal import source was Australia, with 2,135,111 mt. Australia was followed by the US with 1,742,687 mt and Russia with 266,464 mt.

Turkey’s coking coal import sources in the January-September period this year:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-September 2023

January-September 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

September 2023

September 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

Australia

2,027,694

2,135,111

5.3

330,776

38,716

-88.3

US

748,072

1,742,687

133.0

-

368,202

-

Russia

369,780

266,464

-27.9

50,559

14,765

-70.8

Colombia

165,358

113,068

-31.6

-

164,994

-

Turkey’s main coking coal import sources on country basis in the January-September period this year are presented below:


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat Turkey Europe 

Similar articles

Mills propose further price cuts in local Chinese coke market

15 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s coal ministry annuls coal block allocated to JSW Steel Limited

11 Nov | Steel News

India’s coking coal import port traffic falls 6% in April-October

11 Nov | Steel News

Ex-Australia coking coal rises in new deals, sources sceptical on further increase

08 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Coal exports from Queensland down 5.7 percent in October from September

06 Nov | Steel News

China’s coke prices move sideways locally, still slide in export market

01 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

China Shenhua Energy’s net profit down 4.5 percent in Jan-Sept

29 Oct | Steel News

China Coal Energy’s net profit down 12.4 percent in Jan-Sept

29 Oct | Steel News

CISA: Coking coal purchase costs in China down 4.9 percent in Jan-Sept

29 Oct | Steel News

Local Chinese coke prices start to move down, more declines expected

25 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials