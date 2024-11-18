Turkey’s coking coal imports increase by 22.6 percent in January-September

In September this year, Turkey’s coking coal imports amounted to 421,683 metric tons, down by 21.0 percent compared to August and up by 10.6 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $85.16 million, decreasing by 32.0 percent compared to the previous month and increasing by 0.4 percent year on year.

In the January-September period, Turkey 's coking coal imports amounted to 4,257,330 mt, up 22.6 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 15.5 percent to $1.12 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest coking coal import source was Australia, with 2,135,111 mt. Australia was followed by the US with 1,742,687 mt and Russia with 266,464 mt.

Turkey ’s coking coal import sources in the January-September period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-September 2023 January-September 2024 Y-o-y change (%) September 2023 September 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Australia 2,027,694 2,135,111 5.3 330,776 38,716 -88.3 US 748,072 1,742,687 133.0 - 368,202 - Russia 369,780 266,464 -27.9 50,559 14,765 -70.8 Colombia 165,358 113,068 -31.6 - 164,994 -