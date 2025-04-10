Turkey’s billet imports up by 52.4 percent in January-February

In February this year, Turkey’s billet and bloom imports amounted to 243,110 metric tons, down 36.9 percent compared to January and up by 9.9 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $128.71 million, decreasing by 34.6 percent compared to the previous month and by 0.8 percent year on year.
In the January-February period, Turkey's billet and bloom imports amounted to 628,088 mt, up 52.4 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 36.6 percent to $325.39 million, both year on year.
Turkey’s billet and bloom imports - January-February 2025
In the given period, Turkey’s largest billet and bloom import source was Malaysia, which supplied 239,311 mt. Malaysia was followed by Russia with 116,379 mt and China with 102,371 mt.
Turkey’s top 10 billet and bloom import sources in the January-February period this year:
|Country
|Amount (mt)
|January-February 2025
|January-February 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|February 2025
|February 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|Malaysia
|239,311
|38,459
|522.2
|133,614
|38,459
|247.4
|Russia
|116,379
|100,009
|16.4
|38,366
|40,145
|-4.4
|China
|102,371
|29
|>1000.0
|6
|29
|-79.3
|Ukraine
|50,515
|30,678
|64.7
|29,909
|9,688
|208.7
|Oman
|21,010
|15,657
|34.2
|-
|15,657
|-
|Pakistan
|19,024
|12,919
|47.3
|8,456
|6,059
|39.6
|Iran
|16,683
|19,449
|-14.2
|5,401
|9,365
|-42.3
|Azerbaijan
|10,901
|12,334
|-11.6
|5,443
|5,425
|0.3
|Germany
|2,696
|2,624
|2.7
|1,532
|1,496
|2.4
|Kazakhstan
|1,065
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Shares in Turkey’s billet and bloom imports - January-February 2025