Turkey’s billet imports up by 52.4 percent in January-February

In February this year, Turkey’s billet and bloom imports amounted to 243,110 metric tons, down 36.9 percent compared to January and up by 9.9 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $128.71 million, decreasing by 34.6 percent compared to the previous month and by 0.8 percent year on year.

In the January-February period, Turkey 's billet and bloom imports amounted to 628,088 mt, up 52.4 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 36.6 percent to $325.39 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s billet and bloom imports - January-February 2025

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest billet and bloom import source was Malaysia, which supplied 239,311 mt. Malaysia was followed by Russia with 116,379 mt and China with 102,371 mt.

Turkey ’s top 10 billet and bloom import sources in the January-February period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-February 2025 January-February 2024 Y-o-y change (%) February 2025 February 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Malaysia 239,311 38,459 522.2 133,614 38,459 247.4 Russia 116,379 100,009 16.4 38,366 40,145 -4.4 China 102,371 29 >1000.0 6 29 -79.3 Ukraine 50,515 30,678 64.7 29,909 9,688 208.7 Oman 21,010 15,657 34.2 - 15,657 - Pakistan 19,024 12,919 47.3 8,456 6,059 39.6 Iran 16,683 19,449 -14.2 5,401 9,365 -42.3 Azerbaijan 10,901 12,334 -11.6 5,443 5,425 0.3 Germany 2,696 2,624 2.7 1,532 1,496 2.4 Kazakhstan 1,065 - - - - -

Shares in Turkey’s billet and bloom imports - January-February 2025