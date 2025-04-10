 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s billet imports up...

Turkey’s billet imports up by 52.4 percent in January-February

Thursday, 10 April 2025 12:06:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In February this year, Turkey’s billet and bloom imports amounted to 243,110 metric tons, down 36.9 percent compared to January and up by 9.9 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $128.71 million, decreasing by 34.6 percent compared to the previous month and by 0.8 percent year on year.

In the January-February period, Turkey's billet and bloom imports amounted to 628,088 mt, up 52.4 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 36.6 percent to $325.39 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s billet and bloom imports - January-February 2025

In the given period, Turkey’s largest billet and bloom import source was Malaysia, which supplied 239,311 mt. Malaysia was followed by Russia with 116,379 mt and China with 102,371 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 billet and bloom import sources in the January-February period this year:

CountryAmount (mt)     
 January-February 2025January-February 2024Y-o-y change (%)February 2025February 2024Y-o-y change (%)
Malaysia239,31138,459522.2133,61438,459247.4
Russia116,379100,00916.438,36640,145-4.4
China102,37129>1000.0629-79.3
Ukraine50,51530,67864.729,9099,688208.7
Oman21,01015,65734.2-15,657-
Pakistan19,02412,91947.38,4566,05939.6
Iran16,68319,449-14.25,4019,365-42.3
Azerbaijan10,90112,334-11.65,4435,4250.3
Germany2,6962,6242.71,5321,4962.4
Kazakhstan1,065-----

Shares in Turkey’s billet and bloom imports - January-February 2025


Tags: Billet Semis Turkey Europe 

Similar articles

Ukraine’s Kametstal completes reconstruction work at continuous casting machine No. 2

10 Apr | Steel News

Ex-Asia billet price drops to lowest level since Sept amid trade war, demand starts to revive

09 Apr | Longs and Billet

Import billet offers ex-Asia to Turkey now more attractive, local deal prices stable

09 Apr | Longs and Billet

Indian billet exporters pull back offers due to mounting negativity and price drop globally

09 Apr | Longs and Billet

Import billet prices slide in Turkey, buyers still cautious

08 Apr | Longs and Billet

Ex-Asia billet prices fall further as sales slow, trade war offsets traditional spring rebound

07 Apr | Longs and Billet

Ex-Turkey merchant bar prices move sideways

04 Apr | Longs and Billet

Global View on Billet: Market slow and negative but not directly affected by tariff and tax turmoil

04 Apr | Longs and Billet

Ex-Indonesia billet becomes most competitive in Asia after $20/mt drop

04 Apr | Longs and Billet

Ex-Asia billet posts slight decline early this week, improvement postponed again

02 Apr | Longs and Billet