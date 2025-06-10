Turkey’s billet imports up 8.9 percent in January-April

In April this year, Turkey’s billet and bloom imports amounted to 268,490 metric tons, up 37.5 percent compared to March and down by 2.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $136.81 million, increasing by 40.1 percent compared to the previous month and down by 11.7 percent year on year.
In the January-April period, Turkey's billet and bloom imports amounted to 1.09 million mt, up 8.9 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 2.7 percent to $559.84 million, both year on year.
Turkey’s billet and bloom imports - last 12 months
In the given period, Turkey’s largest billet and bloom import source was Malaysia, which supplied 364,363 mt, up 352.6 percent year on year. Malaysia was followed by Russia with 207,282 mt, up 0.8 percent, and China with 102,385 mt.
Turkey’s top 10 billet and bloom import sources in the January-April period:
|Country
|Amount (mt)
|January-April 2025
|January-April 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|April 2025
|April 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|Malaysia
|364,363
|80,508
|352.6
|96,522
|42,049
|129.5
|Russia
|207,282
|205,617
|0.8
|19,177
|11,535
|304.0
|China
|102,385
|30
|-
|8
|-
|-
|Ukraine
|81,711
|30,678
|166.4
|21,160
|-
|-
|Oman
|50,123
|15,657
|220.1
|29,112
|-
|-
|Vietnam
|46,607
|-
|-
|46,607
|-
|-
|Pakistan
|35,757
|29,493
|21.2
|7,414
|10,904
|-32.0
|Azerbaijan
|32,551
|28,885
|12.7
|4,627
|11,344
|-59.2
|Iran
|20,590
|36,221
|-43.2
|838
|10,845
|-92.3
|Kazakhstan
|15,422
|10,694
|44.2
|4,669
|10,694
|-56.3
Shares in Turkey’s billet and bloom imports - January-April 2025