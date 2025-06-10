Turkey’s billet imports up 8.9 percent in January-April

In April this year, Turkey’s billet and bloom imports amounted to 268,490 metric tons, up 37.5 percent compared to March and down by 2.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $136.81 million, increasing by 40.1 percent compared to the previous month and down by 11.7 percent year on year.

In the January-April period, Turkey 's billet and bloom imports amounted to 1.09 million mt, up 8.9 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 2.7 percent to $559.84 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s billet and bloom imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest billet and bloom import source was Malaysia, which supplied 364,363 mt, up 352.6 percent year on year. Malaysia was followed by Russia with 207,282 mt, up 0.8 percent, and China with 102,385 mt.

Turkey ’s top 10 billet and bloom import sources in the January-April period:

Country Amount (mt) January-April 2025 January-April 2024 Y-o-y change (%) April 2025 April 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Malaysia 364,363 80,508 352.6 96,522 42,049 129.5 Russia 207,282 205,617 0.8 19,177 11,535 304.0 China 102,385 30 - 8 - - Ukraine 81,711 30,678 166.4 21,160 - - Oman 50,123 15,657 220.1 29,112 - - Vietnam 46,607 - - 46,607 - - Pakistan 35,757 29,493 21.2 7,414 10,904 -32.0 Azerbaijan 32,551 28,885 12.7 4,627 11,344 -59.2 Iran 20,590 36,221 -43.2 838 10,845 -92.3 Kazakhstan 15,422 10,694 44.2 4,669 10,694 -56.3

Shares in Turkey’s billet and bloom imports - January-April 2025