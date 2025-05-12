Turkey’s billet imports up 13.3% in Q1, Malaysia and China preferred

In March this year, Turkey’s billet and bloom imports amounted to 195,398 metric tons, down 19.6 percent compared to February and by 37.9 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $97.83 million, decreasing by 24.0 percent compared to the previous month and by 46.6 percent year on year.

In the January-March period, Turkey 's billet and bloom imports amounted to 823,386 mt, up 13.3 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 0.4 percent to $423.22 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s billet and bloom imports - January-March 2025

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest billet and bloom import source was Malaysia, which supplied 267,841 mt, up 596.4 percent year on year. Malaysia was followed by Russia with 188,093 mt, down 3.1 percent, and China with 102,376 mt, compared to only 50 mt of billet exports from China to Turkey in the first quarter of 2024.

SteelOrbis understands that Turkish buyers preferred to source billet from Asian countries, namely, China and Malaysia, as Chinese prices were attractive compared to Turkish mills’ own domestic billet production costs, while Malaysia is a duty-free source and has lower prices.

Turkey ’s top 10 billet and bloom import sources in the January-March period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-March 2025 January-March 2024 Y-o-y change (%) March 2025 March 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Malaysia 267,841 38,459 596.4 28,640 - - Russia 188,093 194,082 -3.1 71,714 94,073 -23.8 China 102,376 30 >1000.0 5 - - Ukraine 60,515 30,678 97.3 9,990 - - Pakistan 28,343 18,589 52.5 9,319 5,670 64.4 Azerbaijan 27,923 17,541 59.2 17,022 5,207 226.9 Oman 21,010 30,678 -31.5 - - - Iran 19,752 25,376 -22.2 3,069 5,927 -48.2 Kazakhstan 10,752 - - 9,687 - - Germany 4,169 4,462 -6.6 1,473 5,207 -71.7

Shares in Turkey’s billet and bloom imports - January-March 2025