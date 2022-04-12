Turkey’s billet imports down 45.7 percent in Jan-Feb

Tuesday, 12 April 2022 14:49:27 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, Turkey's billet and bloom import volume decreased by 6 percent month on month to 152,942 mt, down by 62.5 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $104.61 million, down 6.1 percent month on month and down 52.7 percent year on year.

In the first two months of this year, Turkey's billet import volume amounted to 315,565 mt, decreasing by 45.7 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 31 percent to $216.03 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 145,844 mt of billet and bloom from Russia, down 53.71 percent year on year, with Russia ranking as Turkey's leading billet and bloom import source, ahead of Ukraine which supplied 84,778 mt in the given period.



Turkey's top billet and bloom import sources in January-February are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) Jan-Feb 2022 Jan-Feb 2021 Y-o-y change (%) February 2022 February 2021 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 145,844 315,097 -53.71 77,200 190,746 -59.53 Ukraine 84,778 137,567 -38.37 29,719 109,760 -72.92 Oman 20,612 37,343 -44.80 20,561 37,343 -44.94 India 19,444 - - - - - Romania 13,172 1 - 8,573 1 - Azerbaijan 8,891 14,032 -36.64 6,285 7,434 -15.46 Algeria 7,215 - - - - - Iran 6,979 284 - 4,211 - -

