Wednesday, 11 August 2021 13:44:55 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkish steelmaker Yıldız Demir Çelik has announced that it has set a monthly production record in July at its galvanizing line. As of end of July, the line exceeded the 1 million mt production threshold since it was launched.

Yıldız Demir Çelik also started a second galvanizing line investment in February this year. The new line is scheduled to be launched at the end of the year.