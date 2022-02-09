﻿
English
Turkey’s wire rod exports up 12.8 percent in 2021

Wednesday, 09 February 2022 14:43:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in December last year Turkey's wire rod exports decreased by 13.5 percent year on year to 105,134 metric tons, down 6.5 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $84.5 million, down 2.9 month on month and increasing by 36.9 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

Meanwhile, in 2021, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 1.42 million metric tons, up 12.8 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $1.04 billion, increasing by 79.1 percent compared to 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 273,213 metric tons. Israel was followed by the Netherlands with 147,838 metric tons and Brazil with 124,152 metric tons.

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in 2021:

Ülke

Miktar (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

January-December 2021

January- December 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

December 2021

December 2020

Israel

273,213

325,091

-15.96

14,723

40.26

Netherlands

147,838

90,361

63.61

30,282

-

Brazil

124,152

18,047

587.94

17,968

-

Romania

75,736

37,496

101.98

551

-

Ivery Coats

72,105

-

-

-

-

Australia

60,150

17,979

234.56

-

-

Spain

55,415

15,478

258.02

5,686

-

Peru

53,173

7,302

628.20

-

-

Belgium

51,885

505

-

-

-

Canada

49,468

-

-

-

-

