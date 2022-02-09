Turkey’s wire rod exports up 12.8 percent in 2021

Wednesday, 09 February 2022 14:43:01 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in December last year Turkey's wire rod exports decreased by 13.5 percent year on year to 105,134 metric tons, down 6.5 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $84.5 million, down 2.9 month on month and increasing by 36.9 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

Meanwhile, in 2021, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 1.42 million metric tons, up 12.8 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $1.04 billion, increasing by 79.1 percent compared to 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 273,213 metric tons. Israel was followed by the Netherlands with 147,838 metric tons and Brazil with 124,152 metric tons.

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in 2021:

Ülke Miktar (mt) January-December 2021 January- December 2020 Y-o-y change (%) December 2021 December 2020 Israel 273,213 325,091 -15.96 14,723 40.26 Netherlands 147,838 90,361 63.61 30,282 - Brazil 124,152 18,047 587.94 17,968 - Romania 75,736 37,496 101.98 551 - Ivery Coats 72,105 - - - - Australia 60,150 17,979 234.56 - - Spain 55,415 15,478 258.02 5,686 - Peru 53,173 7,302 628.20 - - Belgium 51,885 505 - - - Canada 49,468 - - - -

