Turkey’s wire rod exports down 5.3 percent in January-April

Thursday, 09 June 2022 11:14:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in April this year Turkey's wire rod exports decreased by 29.0 percent year on year to 99,673 metric tons, down 31.7 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $87.25 million, down 25.0 percent month on month and decreasing by 9.5 percent compared to the same month of 2021.

Meanwhile, in the January-April period of this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 397,650 metric tons, down 5.3 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $327.58 million, increasing by 25.6 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 104,871 metric tons. Israel was followed by Romania with 54,257 metric tons and the Netherlands with 38,700 metric tons.

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-April 2022:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-April 2022

January-April 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

April 2022

April 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Israel

104,871

108,421

-3.27

31,167

24,421

27.62

Romania

54,257

11,711

363.30

1,021

268

280.97

Netherlands

38,700

85,851

-54.92

-

56,256

-

Canada

34,288

30,954

10.77

19,750

30,662

-35.59

Senegal

21,988

-

-

14,298

-

-

Italy

20,382

15,501

31.49

-

3,000

-

Peru

11,774

23,401

-49.69

-

-

-

Ivory Coast

9,267

7,012

32.16

-

2,120

-

Serbia

7,755

785

887.90

2,408

-

-

Paraguay

7,494

10,720

-30.09

1,076

1,407

-23.53

