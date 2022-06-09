Turkey’s wire rod exports down 5.3 percent in January-April

Thursday, 09 June 2022 11:14:29 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in April this year Turkey's wire rod exports decreased by 29.0 percent year on year to 99,673 metric tons, down 31.7 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $87.25 million, down 25.0 percent month on month and decreasing by 9.5 percent compared to the same month of 2021.

Meanwhile, in the January-April period of this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 397,650 metric tons, down 5.3 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $327.58 million, increasing by 25.6 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 104,871 metric tons. Israel was followed by Romania with 54,257 metric tons and the Netherlands with 38,700 metric tons.

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-April 2022:

Country Amount (mt) January-April 2022 January-April 2021 Y-o-y change (%) April 2022 April 2021 Y-o-y change (%) Israel 104,871 108,421 -3.27 31,167 24,421 27.62 Romania 54,257 11,711 363.30 1,021 268 280.97 Netherlands 38,700 85,851 -54.92 - 56,256 - Canada 34,288 30,954 10.77 19,750 30,662 -35.59 Senegal 21,988 - - 14,298 - - Italy 20,382 15,501 31.49 - 3,000 - Peru 11,774 23,401 -49.69 - - - Ivory Coast 9,267 7,012 32.16 - 2,120 - Serbia 7,755 785 887.90 2,408 - - Paraguay 7,494 10,720 -30.09 1,076 1,407 -23.53

