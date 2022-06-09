Turkey’s wire rod exports down 5.3 percent in January-April

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in April this year Turkey's wire rod exports decreased by 29.0 percent year on year to 99,673 metric tons, down 31.7 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $87.25 million, down 25.0 percent month on month and decreasing by 9.5 percent compared to the same month of 2021.
Meanwhile, in the January-April period of this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 397,650 metric tons, down 5.3 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $327.58 million, increasing by 25.6 percent compared to the same period of 2021.
In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 104,871 metric tons. Israel was followed by Romania with 54,257 metric tons and the Netherlands with 38,700 metric tons.
Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-April 2022:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-April 2022
|
January-April 2021
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
April 2022
|
April 2021
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Israel
|
104,871
|
108,421
|
-3.27
|
31,167
|
24,421
|
27.62
|
Romania
|
54,257
|
11,711
|
363.30
|
1,021
|
268
|
280.97
|
Netherlands
|
38,700
|
85,851
|
-54.92
|
-
|
56,256
|
-
|
Canada
|
34,288
|
30,954
|
10.77
|
19,750
|
30,662
|
-35.59
|
Senegal
|
21,988
|
-
|
-
|
14,298
|
-
|
-
|
Italy
|
20,382
|
15,501
|
31.49
|
-
|
3,000
|
-
|
Peru
|
11,774
|
23,401
|
-49.69
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Ivory Coast
|
9,267
|
7,012
|
32.16
|
-
|
2,120
|
-
|
Serbia
|
7,755
|
785
|
887.90
|
2,408
|
-
|
-
|
Paraguay
|
7,494
|
10,720
|
-30.09
|
1,076
|
1,407
|
-23.53
