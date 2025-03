According to local Turkish media reports, no agreement has been reached in the collective labor agreement negotiations that have lasted months between Turkey-based Tezcan Galvaniz and the workers’ union. Employees are planning to go on strike on March 11 as their demands for a wage increase have not been met, while the company’s production would stop during the strike.

The parties are expected to negotiate again on Monday, March 10, to find common ground on a wage increase.