Turkey’s scrap imports up 6.3 percent in January-September

In September this year, Turkey's scrap import volume increased by 34.8 percent year on year and declined by 26.8 percent month on month to 1.44 million metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $591.78 million, up 49.7 percent year on year and down 26.7 percent month on month.

In the January-September period, Turkey 's scrap imports amounted to 14.96 million mt, up 6.3 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 8.9 percent to $6.30 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 3.41 million mt of scrap from the US, up 5.1 percent year on year, with the US ranking as Turkey 's leading scrap import source, ahead of the Netherlands which supplied 2.03 million mt in the given period, up 33.9 year on year, and the UK which supplied 1.61 million mt of scrap, up 44.5 percent year on year.

Turkey 's top 10 scrap import sources in the January-September period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-September 2023 January-September 2024 Y-o-y change (%) September 2023 September 2024 Y-o-y change (%) US 3,247,047 3,411,052 5.1 300,138 474,382 58.1 Netherlands 1,517,479 2,032,328 33.9 117,615 217,404 84.8 United Kingdom 1,113,275 1,608,878 44.5 94,128 152,666 62.2 Belgium 1,272,294 947,325 -25.5 119 79,423 >1000.0 Lithuania 588,586 740,983 25.9 50,327 27,950 -44.5 Denmark 682,093 689,881 1.1 74,332 26,693 -64.1 Romania 717,475 662,386 -7.7 63,766 54,924 -13.9 Germany 648,755 505,371 -22.1 88,173 31,809 -63.9 Venezuela 475,839 440,178 -7.5 21,002 66,130 214.9 Russia 307,418 430,565 40.1 35,906 36,056 0.4