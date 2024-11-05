 |  Login 
Turkey’s scrap imports up 6.3 percent in January-September

Tuesday, 05 November 2024 11:03:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, Turkey's scrap import volume increased by 34.8 percent year on year and declined by 26.8 percent month on month to 1.44 million metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $591.78 million, up 49.7 percent year on year and down 26.7 percent month on month.

In the January-September period, Turkey's scrap imports amounted to 14.96 million mt, up 6.3 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 8.9 percent to $6.30 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 3.41 million mt of scrap from the US, up 5.1 percent year on year, with the US ranking as Turkey's leading scrap import source, ahead of the Netherlands which supplied 2.03 million mt in the given period, up 33.9 year on year, and the UK which supplied 1.61 million mt of scrap, up 44.5 percent year on year.

Turkey's top 10 scrap import sources in the January-September period are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-September 2023

January-September 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

September 2023

September 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

US

3,247,047

3,411,052

5.1

300,138

474,382

58.1

Netherlands

1,517,479

2,032,328

33.9

117,615

217,404

84.8

United Kingdom

1,113,275

1,608,878

44.5

94,128

152,666

62.2

Belgium

1,272,294

947,325

-25.5

119

79,423

>1000.0

Lithuania

588,586

740,983

25.9

50,327

27,950

-44.5

Denmark

682,093

689,881

1.1

74,332

26,693

-64.1

Romania

717,475

662,386

-7.7

63,766

54,924

-13.9

Germany

648,755

505,371

-22.1

88,173

31,809

-63.9

Venezuela

475,839

440,178

-7.5

21,002

66,130

214.9

Russia

307,418

430,565

40.1

35,906

36,056

0.4

Turkey's main scrap import sources on country basis in the January-September period this year are presented below:


