 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey's...

Turkey's scrap imports up 3.6 percent in H1

Wednesday, 07 August 2024 11:37:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, Turkey's scrap import volume increased by 8.3 percent year on year and went down by 26.3 percent month on month to 1.32 million metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $546.76 million, up 5.6 percent year on year and down by 26.7 percent month on month.

In the January-June period, Turkey's scrap imports amounted to 9.95 million mt, up 3.6 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 4.8 percent to $4.24 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 2.12 million mt of scrap from the US, up 6.6 percent year on year, with the US ranking as Turkey's leading scrap import source, ahead of the Netherlands which supplied 1.31 million mt in the given period, up 20.5 year on year, and the UK which supplied 1.11 million mt of scrap, up 50.8 percent year on year.

Turkey's top 10 scrap import sources in the January-June period are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-June 2023

January-June 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

June 2023

June 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

US

1,989,565

2,121,690

6.6

245,883

352,899

43.5

Netherlands

1,088,928

1,311,713

20.5

107,514

87,607

-18.5

United Kingdom

733,439

1,106,349

50.8

23,362

125,151

435.7

Belgium

960,184

649,287

-32.4

144,571

90,469

-37.4

Denmark

441,882

500,259

13.2

54,314

49,582

-8.7

Lithuania

384,567

481,552

25.2

39,686

72,431

82.5

Romania

484,150

452,895

-6.5

61,114

81,609

33.5

Germany

421,972

368,430

-12.7

57,521

55,551

-3.4

France

292,571

317,410

8.5

20,910

28,284

35.3

Russia

150,711

247,387

64.1

89,360

103,952

16.3

Turkey's main scrap import sources on country basis in the January-June period this year are presented below:


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Ex-Europe scrap deal to Turkey indicates sharp fall in price

07 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Pakistan’s import scrap prices show slightly soft bias, trade still slow amid weak demand

07 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Import scrap prices in India show only marginal changes amid lack of buyers

07 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese scrap prices edge down, import offers almost $40/mt higher

07 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Value of metal scrap imported to Mexico falls 36 percent in May

06 Aug | Steel News

Tokyo Steel cuts local scrap prices again, dollar-based equivalent increases

05 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Shagang cuts its scrap purchase price by another $7/mt

05 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

US flat steel pricing mixed as August scrap helps most flat steel grades find bottom

02 Aug | Flats and Slab

US scrap price outlook for August gyrates between sideways and up $20/ton amid supply concerns

02 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Scrap sellers try to increase prices in Taiwan, but cheap billet exerts pressure

02 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials