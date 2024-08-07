Turkey's scrap imports up 3.6 percent in H1

In June this year, Turkey's scrap import volume increased by 8.3 percent year on year and went down by 26.3 percent month on month to 1.32 million metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $546.76 million, up 5.6 percent year on year and down by 26.7 percent month on month.
In the January-June period, Turkey's scrap imports amounted to 9.95 million mt, up 3.6 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 4.8 percent to $4.24 billion, both year on year.
In the given period, Turkey imported 2.12 million mt of scrap from the US, up 6.6 percent year on year, with the US ranking as Turkey's leading scrap import source, ahead of the Netherlands which supplied 1.31 million mt in the given period, up 20.5 year on year, and the UK which supplied 1.11 million mt of scrap, up 50.8 percent year on year.
Turkey's top 10 scrap import sources in the January-June period are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-June 2023
|
January-June 2024
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
June 2023
|
June 2024
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
US
|
1,989,565
|
2,121,690
|
6.6
|
245,883
|
352,899
|
43.5
|
Netherlands
|
1,088,928
|
1,311,713
|
20.5
|
107,514
|
87,607
|
-18.5
|
United Kingdom
|
733,439
|
1,106,349
|
50.8
|
23,362
|
125,151
|
435.7
|
Belgium
|
960,184
|
649,287
|
-32.4
|
144,571
|
90,469
|
-37.4
|
Denmark
|
441,882
|
500,259
|
13.2
|
54,314
|
49,582
|
-8.7
|
Lithuania
|
384,567
|
481,552
|
25.2
|
39,686
|
72,431
|
82.5
|
Romania
|
484,150
|
452,895
|
-6.5
|
61,114
|
81,609
|
33.5
|
Germany
|
421,972
|
368,430
|
-12.7
|
57,521
|
55,551
|
-3.4
|
France
|
292,571
|
317,410
|
8.5
|
20,910
|
28,284
|
35.3
|
Russia
|
150,711
|
247,387
|
64.1
|
89,360
|
103,952
|
16.3
