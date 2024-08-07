Turkey's scrap imports up 3.6 percent in H1

In June this year, Turkey's scrap import volume increased by 8.3 percent year on year and went down by 26.3 percent month on month to 1.32 million metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $546.76 million, up 5.6 percent year on year and down by 26.7 percent month on month.

In the January-June period, Turkey 's scrap imports amounted to 9.95 million mt, up 3.6 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 4.8 percent to $4.24 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 2.12 million mt of scrap from the US, up 6.6 percent year on year, with the US ranking as Turkey 's leading scrap import source, ahead of the Netherlands which supplied 1.31 million mt in the given period, up 20.5 year on year, and the UK which supplied 1.11 million mt of scrap, up 50.8 percent year on year.

Turkey 's top 10 scrap import sources in the January-June period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-June 2023 January-June 2024 Y-o-y change (%) June 2023 June 2024 Y-o-y change (%) US 1,989,565 2,121,690 6.6 245,883 352,899 43.5 Netherlands 1,088,928 1,311,713 20.5 107,514 87,607 -18.5 United Kingdom 733,439 1,106,349 50.8 23,362 125,151 435.7 Belgium 960,184 649,287 -32.4 144,571 90,469 -37.4 Denmark 441,882 500,259 13.2 54,314 49,582 -8.7 Lithuania 384,567 481,552 25.2 39,686 72,431 82.5 Romania 484,150 452,895 -6.5 61,114 81,609 33.5 Germany 421,972 368,430 -12.7 57,521 55,551 -3.4 France 292,571 317,410 8.5 20,910 28,284 35.3 Russia 150,711 247,387 64.1 89,360 103,952 16.3