Turkey’s scrap imports in March up 46 percent from February

Thursday, 05 May 2022 15:46:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March 2022, Turkey’s scrap imports increased as compared to February, but decreased year on year. The import volume in March alone came to 2.07 million mt, up 46 percent month on month and down by 7.2 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Steel Producers' Association (TCUD).

In the January-March period this year, Turkey’s steel scrap import volume increased by 3.2 percent on year on year to 6.51 million mt and the value of these imports exceeded $2.91 billion, up 17.4 percent year on year. Looking at Turkey’s scrap imports in the given period in detail, the EU maintained its number one position among suppliers of Turkey’s scrap imports with a 47.9 percent share, followed by the US with 17.1 percent and the CIS region with a 9.8 percent share.

The main sources of Turkey’s scrap imports in January-March 2022 can be seen in the table below:

Imported tonnage Jan-Mar 2022 (thousand mt) Change year on year (%) US 1,118 +61.2 EU 3,119 -13.7 CIS 641 -8 UK 405 -46.3 Others 1,236 +121.9 Total 6,518 +3.2

The comparison of Turkey’s scrap imports in 2021 and 2022 can be seen in the graph below: