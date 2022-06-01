Turkey’s scrap imports in April up 4.78 percent from March

Wednesday, 01 June 2022 14:19:09 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In April 2022, Turkey’s scrap imports increased as compared to March, while also increasing year on year. The import volume in April alone came to 2.17 million mt, up 4.78 percent month on month and rising by 12.57 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Steel Producers' Association (TCUD).

In the January-April period this year, Turkey’s steel scrap import volume decreased by 1.4 percent year on year to 8.68 million mt and the value of these imports exceeded $4.10 billion, up 15 percent year on year. Looking at Turkey’s scrap imports in the given period in detail, the EU maintained its number one position among suppliers of Turkey’s scrap imports with a 50.6 percent share, followed by the US with 15.9 percent and the CIS region with an 8.1 percent share. Meanwhile, it is observed that in the given period Turkey’s scrap imports from the UK, the CIS region and the EU respectively declined by 32.4 percent, 14.9 percent and 12.3 percent as compared to the January-April period of 2021.

The main sources of Turkey’s scrap imports in January-April 2022 can be seen in the table below:

Imported tonnage Jan-Apr 2022 (thousand mt) Change year on year (%) US 1,381 +11.3 EU 4,389 -12.3 CIS 705 -14.9 UK 690 -32.4 Others 1,514 +114.6 Total 8,679 -1.4

