Turkey’s scrap imports in December up 11.18 percent from November

Wednesday, 02 February 2022 15:35:27 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, Turkey’s scrap imports increased not just as compared to November, but also year on year.

The import volume in December alone came to 2.521 million mt, up approximately 11.18 percent month on month, according to the data provided by the Turkish Steel Producers' Association (TCUD).

During the full year, Turkey’s steel scrap import volume increased by 11.5 percent year on year to 25.07 million metric tons. The value of these imports exceeded $11.16 billion, up 78.4 percent year on year. Looking at Turkey’s scrap imports in December in detail, the EU maintained its number one position among suppliers of Turkey’s scrap imports with a 52.2 percent share, followed by the US with 15 percent and the CIS with a 10.6 percent share.

The main sources of Turkey’s scrap imports in January-December 2021 can be seen in the table below:

Imported tonnage Jan-Dec 2021 (thousand mt) Change year on year (%) US 3,768 -13.7 EU 13,099 +9.7 CIS 2,655 +8.8 UK 2,357 +3.2 Others 3,193 +118.69 Total 25,072 +11.5

The number of bookings for January 2022 shipments is expected to be lower than the number of bookings for December shipments. Turkey’s scrap imports had totaled 1.983 million metric tons in January 2021, and so Turkey’s imports in January this year are expected to be higher year on year.

The comparison of Turkey’s scrap imports in 2020 and 2021 can be seen in the graph below: