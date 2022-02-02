﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s scrap imports in December up 11.18 percent from November

Wednesday, 02 February 2022 15:35:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, Turkey’s scrap imports increased not just as compared to November, but also year on year.

The import volume in December alone came to 2.521 million mt, up approximately 11.18 percent month on month, according to the data provided by the Turkish Steel Producers' Association (TCUD).

During the full year, Turkey’s steel scrap import volume increased by 11.5 percent year on year to 25.07 million metric tons. The value of these imports exceeded $11.16 billion, up 78.4 percent year on year. Looking at Turkey’s scrap imports in December in detail, the EU maintained its number one position among suppliers of Turkey’s scrap imports with a 52.2 percent share, followed by the US with 15 percent and the CIS with a 10.6 percent share.

The main sources of Turkey’s scrap imports in January-December 2021 can be seen in the table below:

 

Imported tonnage Jan-Dec 2021 (thousand mt)

Change year on year (%)

US

3,768

-13.7

EU

13,099

+9.7

CIS

2,655

+8.8

UK

2,357

+3.2

Others

3,193

+118.69

Total

25,072

+11.5

The number of bookings for January 2022 shipments is expected to be lower than the number of bookings for December shipments. Turkey’s scrap imports had totaled 1.983 million metric tons in January 2021, and so Turkey’s imports in January this year are expected to be higher year on year.

The comparison of Turkey’s scrap imports in 2020 and 2021 can be seen in the graph below:


Tags: Turkey  raw mat  imp/exp statistics  Europe  scrap  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

02 Feb

Strong sentiment in Turkey’s import scrap market, higher levels voiced
01 Feb

New deep sea scrap deals in Turkey indicate a sharp price rise
24 Jan

Turkey’s import scrap market stable for now, signs of possible slight decline
13 Jan

Short sea scrap prices move up in Turkey as demand accelerates
06 Jan

Ex-US scrap deal price for Turkey remains stable, positive mood continues