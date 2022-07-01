﻿
Turkey’s scrap imports in May up 2.85 percent from April

Friday, 01 July 2022 14:52:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In May this year, Turkey’s scrap imports amounted to 2.23 million mt, up 2.85 percent month on month and rising by 10 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Steel Producers' Association (TCUD).

In the January-May period this year, Turkey’s steel scrap import volume increased by 0.8 percent year on year to 10.91 million mt and the value of these imports exceeded $5.5 billion, up 22.9 percent year on year. Looking at Turkey’s scrap imports in the given period in detail, the EU maintained its number one position among suppliers of Turkey’s scrap imports with a 54.4 percent share, followed by the US with 17.8 percent and the CIS region with an 8.4 percent share. Meanwhile, it is observed that in the given period Turkey’s scrap imports from the UK, the CIS region and the EU respectively declined by 33.4 percent, 26.7 percent and 6.6 percent as compared to the January-May period of 2021.

The main sources of Turkey’s scrap imports in January-May 2022 can be seen in the table below:

 

Imported tonnage Jan-May 2022 (thousand mt)

Change year on year (%)

US

1,874

+25.2

EU

5,661

-6.6

CIS

777

-26.6

UK

858

-33.4

Others

562

+193.6

Total

8,679

-1.4

The comparison of Turkey’s scrap imports in 2021 and 2022 can be seen in the graph below:


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Turkey Europe Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

