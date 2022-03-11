﻿
English
Turkey’s rebar exports increase by 2.2 percent in January

Friday, 11 March 2022 14:52:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In January this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 500,599 metric tons, down 5.1 percent compared to December and increasing by 2.2 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $353.86 million, decreasing by 4.2 percent compared to December and up 46.1 percent year on year.

In January, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 151,108 metric tons, up 57.76 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Yemen with 104,312 metric tons and Chile with 29,995 metric tons.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

January 2022

January 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Israel

151.108

95.784

57,76

Yemen

104.312

53.069

96,56

Chile

29.995

-

-

Lebanon

18.987

21.997

-13,68

Albania

18.961

6.502

191,62

Senegal

17.875

-

-

Jamaica

16.982

23.358

-27,30

Panama

12.474

-

-

Australia

11.176

5.525

102,28

Dominican Republic

10.993

416

-
 
Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in January are presented below:
 

