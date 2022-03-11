Turkey’s rebar exports increase by 2.2 percent in January

In January this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 500,599 metric tons, down 5.1 percent compared to December and increasing by 2.2 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $353.86 million, decreasing by 4.2 percent compared to December and up 46.1 percent year on year.
In January, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 151,108 metric tons, up 57.76 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Yemen with 104,312 metric tons and Chile with 29,995 metric tons.
Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
January 2022
|
January 2021
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Israel
|
151.108
|
95.784
|
57,76
|
Yemen
|
104.312
|
53.069
|
96,56
|
Chile
|
29.995
|
-
|
-
|
Lebanon
|
18.987
|
21.997
|
-13,68
|
Albania
|
18.961
|
6.502
|
191,62
|
Senegal
|
17.875
|
-
|
-
|
Jamaica
|
16.982
|
23.358
|
-27,30
|
Panama
|
12.474
|
-
|
-
|
Australia
|
11.176
|
5.525
|
102,28
|
Dominican Republic
|
10.993
|
416
|
-
Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in January are presented below: