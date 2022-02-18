Turkey’s pig iron imports up 5.2 percent in 2021

Friday, 18 February 2022 14:31:25 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 88,035 mt, up 25.8 percent year on year and decreasing by 45.2 percent compared to November, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey's pig iron imports in the given month increased by 74.9 percent year on year to $51.1 million, down by 45.8 percent compared to the previous month.





Meanwhile, in 2021, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 1.19 million metric tons, up 5.2 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $676.1 million, increasing by 82.9 percent compared to 2020.



In 2021, Turkey imported 539,487 metric tons of pig iron from Russia, down 16.1 percent year on year. Russia ranked first among Turkey's pig iron import sources in the period in question, followed by Ukraine which supplied 295,482 mt.

Turkey's pig iron import sources in the given period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-December 2021 January-December 2020 Change (%) December 2021 December 2020 Change (%) Russia 539,487 643,136 -16.12 30,087 45,015 -33.16 Ukraine 295,482 271,510 8.83 7,322 24,954 -70.66 India 133,200 - - 48,000 - - Brazil 126,939 77,177 64.48 1,810 - - Germany 59,787 88,828 -32.69 - - - South Africa 26,100 21,000 24.29 - - -

Turkey's pig iron sources in 2021 can be seen in the graph below: