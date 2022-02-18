﻿
Turkey’s pig iron imports up 5.2 percent in 2021

Friday, 18 February 2022 14:31:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 88,035 mt, up 25.8 percent year on year and decreasing by 45.2 percent compared to November, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey's pig iron imports in the given month increased by 74.9 percent year on year to $51.1 million, down by 45.8 percent compared to the previous month.


 

Meanwhile, in 2021, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 1.19 million metric tons, up 5.2 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $676.1 million, increasing by 82.9 percent compared to 2020.

In 2021, Turkey imported 539,487 metric tons of pig iron from Russia, down 16.1 percent year on year. Russia ranked first among Turkey's pig iron import sources in the period in question, followed by Ukraine which supplied 295,482 mt.

Turkey's pig iron import sources in the given period are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-December 2021

January-December 2020

Change (%)

December 2021

December 2020

Change (%)

Russia

539,487

643,136

-16.12

30,087

45,015

-33.16

Ukraine

295,482

271,510

8.83

7,322

24,954

-70.66

India

133,200

-

-

48,000

-

-

Brazil

126,939

77,177

64.48

1,810

-

-

Germany

59,787

88,828

-32.69

-

-

-

South Africa

26,100

21,000

24.29

-

-

-

Turkey's pig iron sources in 2021 can be seen in the graph below:

 


