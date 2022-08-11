﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s pig iron imports up 43 percent in January-June

Thursday, 11 August 2022 12:21:55 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 202,757 mt, up 72.2 percent year on year and increasing by 95.6 percent compared to May, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey's pig iron imports in the given month increased by 97.6 percent year on year to $136.52 million, up by 80.8 percent compared to the previous month.

Meanwhile, in the January-June period this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 790,226 metric tons, up 43.0 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $505.89 million, increasing by 73.2 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the January-June period this year, Turkey imported 460,201 metric tons of pig iron from Russia, up 188.8 percent year on year. Russia ranked first among Turkey's pig iron import sources in the period in question, followed by Brazil which supplied 205,665 mt.

Turkey's pig iron import sources in the given period are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-June 2022

January-June 2021

Change (%)

June 2022

June 2021

Change (%)

Russia

460,201

159,368

188.77

136,047

44,686

204.45

Brazil

205,665

116,755

76.15

55,000

50,103

9.77

Ukraine

100,428

165,299

-39.24

11,219

14,382

-21.99

Germany

17,723

56,595

-68.68

295

8,295

-96.44

S. Africa

5,000

15,100

-66.89

5,000

-

-

Turkey's pig iron sources in January-June can be seen in the graph below:


Tags: Pig Iron Raw Mat Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Metinvest’s pig iron output down 48.8% in H1 amid lower output at Mariupol plants

11 Aug | Steel News

Import BPI offers appeal to Indian customers

11 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ukraine's steel output down almost by almost two-thirds in January-July

10 Aug | Steel News

Ex-Brazil BPI prices fall in fresh sale

09 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Global BPI prices lack support, market searches for bottom

05 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local pig iron prices in China - week 31

05 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s Kardemir doubles its sales revenues in H1

05 Aug | Steel News

Local pig iron prices in China - week 30

29 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

CISA: Coking coal purchase cost in China up 76.6 percent in H1

28 Jul | Steel News

India’s Welspun Corp commissions BF and sinter plant in Gujarat

25 Jul | Steel News