Turkey’s pig iron imports up 43 percent in January-June

Thursday, 11 August 2022 12:21:55 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In June this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 202,757 mt, up 72.2 percent year on year and increasing by 95.6 percent compared to May, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey's pig iron imports in the given month increased by 97.6 percent year on year to $136.52 million, up by 80.8 percent compared to the previous month.

Meanwhile, in the January-June period this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 790,226 metric tons, up 43.0 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $505.89 million, increasing by 73.2 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the January-June period this year, Turkey imported 460,201 metric tons of pig iron from Russia, up 188.8 percent year on year. Russia ranked first among Turkey's pig iron import sources in the period in question, followed by Brazil which supplied 205,665 mt.

Turkey's pig iron import sources in the given period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-June 2022 January-June 2021 Change (%) June 2022 June 2021 Change (%) Russia 460,201 159,368 188.77 136,047 44,686 204.45 Brazil 205,665 116,755 76.15 55,000 50,103 9.77 Ukraine 100,428 165,299 -39.24 11,219 14,382 -21.99 Germany 17,723 56,595 -68.68 295 8,295 -96.44 S. Africa 5,000 15,100 -66.89 5,000 - -

