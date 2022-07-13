Turkey’s pig iron imports up 35 percent in January-May

Wednesday, 13 July 2022 12:09:22 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In May this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 103,679 mt, down 10.7 percent year on year and decreasing by 25.4 percent compared to April, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey's pig iron imports in the given month increased by 15.5 percent year on year to $75.51 million, down by 15.6 percent compared to the previous month.

Meanwhile, in the January-May period this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 587,468 metric tons, up 35.0 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $369.37 million, increasing by 65.6 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the January-May period this year, Turkey imported 324,153 metric tons of pig iron from Russia, up 182.7 percent year on year. Russia ranked first among Turkey's pig iron import sources in the period in question, followed by Brazil which supplied 150,665 mt.

Turkey's pig iron import sources in the given period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-May 2022 January-May 2021 Change (%) May 2022 May 2021 Change (%) Russia 324,153 114,683 182.65 44,091 39,708 11.04 Brazil 150,665 66,652 126.05 - 33,652 - Ukraine 89,209 151,179 -40.99 - 39,545 - Germany 17,428 48,321 -63.93 7,530 1,000 653.00 S. Africa 5,000 15,000 -66.67 5,000 1,600 212.50

