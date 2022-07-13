﻿
English
Turkey’s pig iron imports up 35 percent in January-May

Wednesday, 13 July 2022 12:09:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In May this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 103,679 mt, down 10.7 percent year on year and decreasing by 25.4 percent compared to April, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey's pig iron imports in the given month increased by 15.5 percent year on year to $75.51 million, down by 15.6 percent compared to the previous month.

Meanwhile, in the January-May period this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 587,468 metric tons, up 35.0 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $369.37 million, increasing by 65.6 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the January-May period this year, Turkey imported 324,153 metric tons of pig iron from Russia, up 182.7 percent year on year. Russia ranked first among Turkey's pig iron import sources in the period in question, followed by Brazil which supplied 150,665 mt.

Turkey's pig iron import sources in the given period are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-May 2022

January-May 2021

Change (%)

May 2022

May 2021

Change (%)

Russia

324,153

114,683

182.65

44,091

39,708

11.04

Brazil

150,665

66,652

126.05

-

33,652

-

Ukraine

89,209

151,179

-40.99

-

39,545

-

Germany

17,428

48,321

-63.93

7,530

1,000

653.00

S. Africa

5,000

15,000

-66.67

5,000

1,600

212.50

Turkey's pig iron sources in January-May can be seen in the graph below:


Tags: Pig Iron Raw Mat Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

