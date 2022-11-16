Turkey’s pig iron imports up 31.7 percent in January-September

Wednesday, 16 November 2022 13:32:35 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 107,440 mt, down 11.7 percent year on year and decreasing by 27.3 percent compared to August, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey's pig iron imports in the given month decreased by 32.3 percent year on year to $50.28 million, down by 33.6 percent compared to the previous month.

Meanwhile, in the January-September period this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 1.17 million metric tons, up 31.7 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $701.07 million, increasing by 39.6 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the January-September period this year, Turkey imported 771,127 metric tons of pig iron from Russia, up 111.9 percent year on year. Russia ranked first among Turkey's pig iron import sources in the period in question, followed by Brazil which supplied 248,242 mt.

Turkey's pig iron import sources in the given period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-September 2022 January-September 2021 Change (%) September 2022 September 2021 Change (%) Russia 771,127 363,773 111.98 71,409 99,309 -28.09 Brazil 248,242 117,855 110.63 36,031 - - Ukraine 121,432 231,218 -47.48 ­- 22,350 - Germany 19,844 59,787 -66.81 - - - S. Africa 13,000 26,100 -50.19 - - -

Turkey's pig iron sources in January-September can be seen in the graph below: