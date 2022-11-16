﻿
English
Turkey’s pig iron imports up 31.7 percent in January-September

Wednesday, 16 November 2022 13:32:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 107,440 mt, down 11.7 percent year on year and decreasing by 27.3 percent compared to August, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey's pig iron imports in the given month decreased by 32.3 percent year on year to $50.28 million, down by 33.6 percent compared to the previous month.

Meanwhile, in the January-September period this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 1.17 million metric tons, up 31.7 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $701.07 million, increasing by 39.6 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the January-September period this year, Turkey imported 771,127 metric tons of pig iron from Russia, up 111.9 percent year on year. Russia ranked first among Turkey's pig iron import sources in the period in question, followed by Brazil which supplied 248,242 mt.

Turkey's pig iron import sources in the given period are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-September 2022

January-September 2021

Change (%)

September 2022

September 2021

Change (%)

Russia

771,127

363,773

111.98

71,409

99,309

-28.09

Brazil

248,242

117,855

110.63

36,031

-

-

Ukraine

121,432

231,218

-47.48

­-

22,350

-

Germany

19,844

59,787

-66.81

-

-

-

S. Africa

13,000

26,100

-50.19

-

-

-

Turkey's pig iron sources in January-September can be seen in the graph below:


