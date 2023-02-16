Turkey’s pig iron imports up 13.3 percent in 2022

Thursday, 16 February 2023 12:38:12 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, Turkey’s pig iron imports amounted to 73,898 mt, down by 16.1 percent year on year and by 13.5 percent compared to November, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey’s pig iron imports in the given month decreased by 35.1 percent year on year and by 17.7 percent month on month to $33.15 million.

Meanwhile, in 2022, Turkey’s pig iron imports amounted to 1.35 million metric tons, up 13.3 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $802.52 million, advancing by 18.7 percent compared to 2021.

In 2022, Turkey imported 895,115 metric tons of pig iron from Russia, up 65.9 percent year on year. Russia ranked first among Turkey’s pig iron import sources in 2022, followed by Brazil which supplied 251,241 mt.

Turkey’s pig iron import sources in the given year are as follows: