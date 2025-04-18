 |  Login 
Turkey’s Özyaşar Tel receives new orders from overseas

Friday, 18 April 2025 12:26:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkey-based wire producer Özyaşar Tel ve Galvanizleme San. A.Ş. has announced that, together with its subsidiaries Çokyaşar Tel Örme ve Dokuma Tel Galvanizleme Çivi San. Tic. A.Ş. and Çokyaşar Halat Mak. Tel Galvanizleme San. Tic. A.Ş., it has received new orders.

Accordingly, the first order worth €890,000 has come from one of Özyaşar Tel’s foreign customers. Additionally, Çokyaşar Halat and Çokyaşar Tel each have received orders worth €790,000 and €1.19 million, respectively, from one their customers abroad.


