Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports up 21.3% in Q1

Monday, 17 May 2021 12:30:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In March this year, Turkey's total longitudinally welded tube and profile exports increased by 54.4 percent to 184,054 metric tons compared to February and were up 151.5 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $138.21 million, up 56.4 percent month on month, while increasing by 176.2 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

In the January-March period of this year, Turkey's longitudinally welded tube and profile exports amounted to 389,375 mt, up 21.3 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 43.7 percent to $290.86 million, both compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest longitudinally welded tube and profile export destination was Iraq which received 67,021 metric tons, up 155.14 percent year on year. Iraq was followed by Romania with 66,913 metric tons and the United Kingdom with 55,206 metric tons.

Turkey's top longitudinally welded tube and profile export destinations in January-March are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-March 2021

January-March 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

March 2021

March 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Iraq

67,021

26,268

155.14

21,736

3,476

525.32

Romania

66,913

74,471

-10.15

57,307

15,125

278.89

UK

55,206

21,566

155.99

23,389

889

2530.93

Belgium

37,810

23,943

57.92

14,938

3,723

301.24

Ireland

16,623

4,686

254.74

5,580

348

1503.45

Israel

15,967

26,979

-40.82

4,110

9,545

-56.94

Germany

14,013

15,116

-7.30

2,581

1,014

154.54

Italy

11,778

11,412

3.21

5,399

3,377

59.88

Georgia

11,309

15,783

-28.35

3,230

5,632

-42.65

Greece

7,383

8,677

-14.91

5,838

1,200

386.50

Turkey's main longitudinally welded tube and profile export destinations in January-March are as follows:


