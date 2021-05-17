Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports up 21.3% in Q1

Monday, 17 May 2021 12:30:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, Turkey's total longitudinally welded tube and profile exports increased by 54.4 percent to 184,054 metric tons compared to February and were up 151.5 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $138.21 million, up 56.4 percent month on month, while increasing by 176.2 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

In the January-March period of this year, Turkey's longitudinally welded tube and profile exports amounted to 389,375 mt, up 21.3 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 43.7 percent to $290.86 million, both compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest longitudinally welded tube and profile export destination was Iraq which received 67,021 metric tons, up 155.14 percent year on year. Iraq was followed by Romania with 66,913 metric tons and the United Kingdom with 55,206 metric tons.

Turkey's top longitudinally welded tube and profile export destinations in January-March are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-March 2021 January-March 2020 Y-o-y change (%) March 2021 March 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Iraq 67,021 26,268 155.14 21,736 3,476 525.32 Romania 66,913 74,471 -10.15 57,307 15,125 278.89 UK 55,206 21,566 155.99 23,389 889 2530.93 Belgium 37,810 23,943 57.92 14,938 3,723 301.24 Ireland 16,623 4,686 254.74 5,580 348 1503.45 Israel 15,967 26,979 -40.82 4,110 9,545 -56.94 Germany 14,013 15,116 -7.30 2,581 1,014 154.54 Italy 11,778 11,412 3.21 5,399 3,377 59.88 Georgia 11,309 15,783 -28.35 3,230 5,632 -42.65 Greece 7,383 8,677 -14.91 5,838 1,200 386.50

